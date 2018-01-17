Search

unzip a text file in unix

By bakshikishore
I have a text file gzipped in unix. i have ftped the file to windows (in text mode and not in binary mode). now i am unable to unzip the file back in unix

unzip a text file in unix

by insatiable In reply to unzip a text file in unix

Are you able to ftp it back to the Unix system and gunzip it there? I'm not sure if Windows can unzip a Unix file.
Good luck! :-)

unzip a text file in unix

by bakshikishore In reply to unzip a text file in unix

i am able to ftp back to unix in binary mode but it gives an error "Segmentation fault (core dumped)" - when i do it in text mode it gives an error "unexpected end of file". winzip gives an "invalid format"

unzip a text file in unix

by sriram_som In reply to unzip a text file in unix

To my knowledge, FTP doesn't do any thing on the source file (for that matter to zip files). Check whether do you have write permissions to the source file you are trying to zip and then unzip. But, it is always recommended to ftp a file in binary mode than ascii mode!

unzip a text file in unix

by bakshikishore In reply to unzip a text file in unix

but i am still unable to unzip it what ever mode i try to ftp it back

unzip a text file in unix

by prashantattray In reply to unzip a text file in unix

There is something wrong with the permissions of the file. It should work perfectly fine if you have the read and write permissions on the file. It doesnt matter even if its in ascii mode.

unzip a text file in unix

by bakshikishore In reply to unzip a text file in unix

tried changing the permissions (777) but still doesnt work

unzip a text file in unix

by bowieb In reply to unzip a text file in unix

When you gzip a file, it becomes a binary file regardless of what it was before. When you ftped it in text mode, you corrupted the file. You will have to go back and ftp it in binary mode. Text files can be ftped in binary with only minor problems, but binary files ftped in text mode will always get screwed up.

Winzip has no problem opening gziped unix files in Windows. I do it all the time.

unzip a text file in unix

by bakshikishore In reply to unzip a text file in unix

i tried in winzip but it says unrecognised format

unzip a text file in unix

by chris.welsh In reply to unzip a text file in unix

Try ftp in binary (type "bin" in ftp) as a zipped or tar file is in binary format, regardless of what it contains......

good luck
Chris

unzip a text file in unix

by bakshikishore In reply to unzip a text file in unix

it still doesnt work even if i do it in bin mode

