unzip a text file in unix
Are you able to ftp it back to the Unix system and gunzip it there? I'm not sure if Windows can unzip a Unix file.
Good luck! :-)
i am able to ftp back to unix in binary mode but it gives an error "Segmentation fault (core dumped)" - when i do it in text mode it gives an error "unexpected end of file". winzip gives an "invalid format"
To my knowledge, FTP doesn't do any thing on the source file (for that matter to zip files). Check whether do you have write permissions to the source file you are trying to zip and then unzip. But, it is always recommended to ftp a file in binary mode than ascii mode!
but i am still unable to unzip it what ever mode i try to ftp it back
There is something wrong with the permissions of the file. It should work perfectly fine if you have the read and write permissions on the file. It doesnt matter even if its in ascii mode.
tried changing the permissions (777) but still doesnt work
When you gzip a file, it becomes a binary file regardless of what it was before. When you ftped it in text mode, you corrupted the file. You will have to go back and ftp it in binary mode. Text files can be ftped in binary with only minor problems, but binary files ftped in text mode will always get screwed up.
Winzip has no problem opening gziped unix files in Windows. I do it all the time.
i tried in winzip but it says unrecognised format
Try ftp in binary (type "bin" in ftp) as a zipped or tar file is in binary format, regardless of what it contains......
good luck
Chris
it still doesnt work even if i do it in bin mode
