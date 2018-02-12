Collapse -
Update table in Oracle
UPDATE or_trans
SET or_amount = new_value
WHERE rg_code = 'M1'
AND colltype = '04';
Or am I missing something?
i've an or_trans table wherein i have 3 columns rg_code, colltype, or_amount. my problem is if the value of my rg_code columns equals to 'M1' but his colltype equals to '04' the or_amount will not be save to that record but will go to it's repective record like M1 whos colltype equals to '01'.
how am i going to manipulate these data. i am thinking of dumping the records to a temporary table. but still i've a hardtime putting the right amount to it's place
regards,
danny
