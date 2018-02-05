I dont have BT or know how the program works, but i could only assume that when you did a XP Upgrade not a fresh install, that you ran the BT Tool before the upgrade, this tool might have made some sort of input to a file it references to determine the pc that your on. you could possibly remove the tool and try reinstalling it.
I would also recommend that from now on, choose clean install over upgrade.
I don't think the error is because win98 isn't supported. More than likely its because the diagnostics tool was installed under win98 and the drivers are still on the system. They are probably located in the INF folder so the modem isn't getting the correct driver. Uninstall the modem and diagnostics software. Go back through the setup process. Remember not to connect the modem until the software asks for it.
Thanks for your answer! You're right, it turns out there was an existing BT Broadband directory, even after uninstalling everything, and once I renamed this, it ran more smoothly. The only thing now is that for some reason it wants to use Netscape, which was my dad's preferred browser and has now been uninstalled. We'll install Netscape, and we'll see how it goes now. Thanks again! HJ
Upgrade 98FE to XP, Modem sees pc as 98
I upgraded my dad's pc from 98fe to XP, which worked a treat, but now the BT broadband basic modem diagnostic tool still sees the pc as Windows 98 which is not supported. There is no info on Win98 in HKLM\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion to point to Win98, so where else can it be getting this info? If you can help, that would be great!
Thanks, Harvey.
