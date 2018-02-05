upgrade from w2k3 32bit enterprise to w2k8 32bit enterprise as want to see

RE: upgrade from w2k3 32bit enterprise to w2k8 32bit enterprise as want to
john,
to be able to utilize anything more than 4GB of RAM on an OS, you have to use a 64bit version. So even though you upgraded from 2k3 to 2k8, but were 32bit instead of upgrading to the 64bit version of 2k8 which allows you to use more than 4GB.
Okay, my mistake so as I had read that 2k8 32bit Enterprise supported 64GB RAM and took for granted that even after an upgrade ( and not a clean install which I can't do as I can't afford to lose the old legacy apps on the server ) that it would then see more than 4GB.
Physical Memory Limits: Windows Server 2008
Windows Server 2008 Enterprise 64 GB Limit on X86
Thank you for your reply
