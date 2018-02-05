Search

upgrade from w2k3 32bit enterprise to w2k8 32bit enterprise as want to see

By john.smalle
Tags: Windows, Hardware
Hi, I have a server with w2k3 32bit enterprise and I wanted to see more than 4GB RAM so I upgrade from w2k3 32bit enterprise to w2k8 32bit enterprise but still can't see any more than 4GB . Any idea if this is possible after upgrade
All Answers

RE: upgrade from w2k3 32bit enterprise to w2k8 32bit enterprise as want to

by snaranjit In reply to upgrade from w2k3 32bit e ...

john,
to be able to utilize anything more than 4GB of RAM on an OS, you have to use a 64bit version. So even though you upgraded from 2k3 to 2k8, but were 32bit instead of upgrading to the 64bit version of 2k8 which allows you to use more than 4GB.

upgrade from w2k3 32bit enterprise to w2k8 32bit

by john.smalle In reply to RE: upgrade from w2k3 32b ...

Okay, my mistake so as I had read that 2k8 32bit Enterprise supported 64GB RAM and took for granted that even after an upgrade ( and not a clean install which I can't do as I can't afford to lose the old legacy apps on the server ) that it would then see more than 4GB.

Physical Memory Limits: Windows Server 2008
Windows Server 2008 Enterprise 64 GB Limit on X86

Thank you for your reply

