Upgrade NT 4.0 Server to 2000 Server?

By dgore ·
Is there an upgrade from NT4 to 2000 Server or do you have to format and reinstall?

Upgrade

by timwalsh In reply to Upgrade NT 4.0 Server to ...

Upgrading from NT4 Server to Win2K Server is actaully a fairly simple (which doesn't necessarily mean failsafe)procedure.

Start NT4. Place the Win2K CD in your CD Drive. It will autostart ask wether you want to perform an upgrade.

As with any procedure of this magnitude, make sure you have a good backup of any critical data before starting.

MS recommends...

by ghstinshll In reply to Upgrade NT 4.0 Server to ...

It's possible, but MS doesn't recommend it on domain controllers, case that's what you're up to. In this case, you'll want to do a complete format and install.

I disagree

by ferosspublic In reply to MS recommends...

On regular servers it is ok to just start from scratch but on PDC's you have to upgrade in order to get the domain user accounts and groups converted to AD.

Read up on Migration procedures. http://www.microsoft.com/technet/treeview/default.asp?url=/technet/tcevents/itevents/ad/tnq20003.asp

