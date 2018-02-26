Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

USB Driver problem

By sandeep_200797 ·
i have bluetooth device(DONGLE) for desktop .i installed BlueSoleil software.but when i insert USB Bluetooth in USB port.Error shows he driver is not download.When See in Device Manager & the properties of the USB Device It shows The Error Message>>>Driver for This Device Is Not available(Error 2<<<I do Many thing but it does'nt work.....Help me For This....

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

A couple of questions ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to USB Driver problem

What make of 'dongle'? The BlueSoleil site states:

Most main Bluetooth chipsets and notebooks are supported.

I'm assuming that after installing this software, you have shutdown and rebooted?

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums