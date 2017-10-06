usb port don't work
You could be having bad USB ports on the board. If you open de Device manager do you see the listing for the USB controllers. if they are there remove the controller and the root hub and reboot the system. It should load them again and see if it works then. If not the ports could be physically bad.
if you're running Win98 the USBview utility will show you independently of device manager what's connected to the usbports. USBview is located on the win98 cd...
best of luck
usb port don't work
Also make sure that USB functionality is enabled in the BIOS.
usb port don't work
I have run into similar problems with specific usb chipsets. I found my answer on Logitech's website. Here is the url.
http://www.logitech.com/cf/support/7121.cfm
Problem chipsets include VIA, ALI and SIS.
If you have one of these in your system you will be advised to update the drivers, and/or if possible assign the usb controller to it's own irq.
Regards,
Chuck
usb port don't work
Just a note if you have Windows NT
Windows NT does not support USB
usb port don't work
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.