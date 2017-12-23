Collapse -
Questions
by BFilmFan
What OS is on the system printing said print jobs?
The OS of the print server is going to vary this answer a great deal.
What OS is on the system printing said print jobs?
The OS of the print server is going to vary this answer a great deal.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
User name automatically in Word
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.