Using Amazon Echo to provide additional home security
It turns your Echo into a device to protect your home from unwanted visitors when you are out. It will give the illusion that your house is occupied using realistic audio to deter potential intruders. The intention is a would-be thief will be convinced someone is performing daily activities such as talking, laughing, cleaning, working, and preparing food. You can choose from 5 different environments depending on which suits the location of your Echo. It's designed to compliment your existing security arrangements, giving you an extra level of reassurance.
It's free to use, just say "Alexa, open Burglar Deterrent" to try it out. The deterrent will run continuously until you say "Alexa, Stop" when you return home. Or use a timer to stop after a certain length of time - once already running say "Alexa, set a sleep timer for (however long)".
Let me know if you find it useful and if so please leave a review in the Alexa app Skills section which helps support it and keep it free.