I don't think that an AOL dial-up connection support Internet Connection Sharing. Normal dial-up connections do support ICS.
Using AOL. Network client can't see Net
I don't have this problem if the server is accessing the Internet using dialup networking. I tried it using OneTel.
The server has AOL 7.0 installed on it. The client (my own PC) does not. I would rather not put AOL on my PC.
