Using AOL. Network client can't see Net

By richardwaddy
I have two laptops running XP Professional. They are networked using a crossover cable. I can't get the client PC to see the Web if the server is using AOL via a modem.

I don't have this problem if the server is accessing the Internet using dialup networking. I tried it using OneTel.

The server has AOL 7.0 installed on it. The client (my own PC) does not. I would rather not put AOL on my PC.

