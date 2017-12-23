usually a class module is written for just one class
the fields in the database will be different for each class module. The record length is also differnet.
If you are writing it and you made the record length the some for all databases it might work.
And the fields and the field length need to be also the some length.
This would be a major problem.
Hard to know what new fields, field lengths, and number of record will be in the future
good luck
This is more of a programming issue not directly database related. I will try to rephrase the questoin a little better. Thanks.
Using class modules is separate mdb file
Dim mreferedClass as referedClass
Sub setup()
set mreferedClass = new referedClass
' . . .
end sub
I then create an instance of referingClass but this results, when running setup, in a user-defined type not defined error at the Dim statement.
Thanks in advance . . .
John
