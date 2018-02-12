Collapse -
Quick comment
setLineNumber is useful if you have files with multiple section and you only wish to keep track of the lines in a section or reset the line numbers after each section.
setLineNumber is useful if you have files with multiple section and you only wish to keep track of the lines in a section or reset the line numbers after each section.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Using Java's java.io.LineNumberReader
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.