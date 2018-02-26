Anonymous proxy services typically block cookies
No cookies typically means many posting actions won't work. CyberGhost is trying to keep you anonymous, and cookies are a big risk to that....
Also, some web sites want to get real valid analytics from their clients before letting you post content on their page.
This is to prevent both their forums getting spammed and/or from malware or links to malware sites getting posted.
A proxy or VPN anonymizer makes it difficult for the web site operator to keep their forum/ads free from spam and/or bad links or content.
Using VPN
