Vacation
Depending on the level of the postion you can expect at least one week to start up to two weeks. There after expect one week a year. up to four or 5 weeks.
since IT companies usually pay salaried and no OT, I am seeing more than ever that 2 weeks vacation os a normal now.., it entices people to want to get that job... In my company, Bloomberg we get 3 weeks at start of january regardless of when u started employment.. thats very good vacation time!!
How about 25 paid days off per year (vacation, holiday, sick, whatever) incremented by 1 day each year. Unused time can be carried over year to year or cashed in at the end of the year.
Geeks like me need to have a flexible plan for paid time off.
I think that two weeks is a fair starting point. Add one week after the first year and another after the third year. A fifth week after the fifth year is not unheard of. You should also consider a limit on the number of carry over days allowed for three reasons. 1. It prevents an employee from accumulating vacation for a paid two month leave of absence. 2. You avoid a massive payday if the employee is trying to build a short term unemployment fund for career changes. 3. Vacation is necessary and productivity suffers if it is not taken due to the first two (or any other) reasons. A five day carry over is reasonable. Ten days is generous but still within reason.
Perhaps we are a bit stuffy. We offer two weeks (pro-rated) the first year, two in the second and three in the third. After that, you don;t get four weeks until 15 years!!!
BUT, we are not stricltly an IT company, we also manage money for folks, thus perhaps our more conservative nature....
