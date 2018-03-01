VB6 Security
You could look into software distribution applications. Being a Novell guy, I immediately think of ZENworks, but there are others. They are capable of installing software and/or components using the built-in "system" account, which has administrator-privileges. This way this System-account installs what is needed, and the user account uses them.
ZENworks is even capable of running an entire application as a System-user, so you don't need to grant Administrator privileges to a user, even if the application does require those privileges to run.
Jim
Perhaps you could give the users local admin rights on the machines, but not domain admin?
That way they can be master of their own machines but not have undue access on other machines?
Also I would isolate the lab from the rest of the campus - ideally by taking it off the rest of the network, but failing that by using an appropriately configured firewall and proxy server combination to allow internet access (through the proxy server only) but no other access out of the lab.
Cheers,
Tim.
They could just copy the component to the working directory of the VB project currently being used, and then select it from there.
