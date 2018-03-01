Search

VB6 Security

By siscare
We are handling students under a certain computer laboratory. We don't either wanted to give admin or power user privelege under Windows 2000 since some of them might explore with what an admin or power user privelege can do to the system. In this manner they cannot add a certain VB6 component using their own account. Is there any work around that might enable them to add VB6 component without being admin or PU? Microsoft cannot even give answer about this matter? Pls help.....thanks a lot.

VB6 Security

by JimBb In reply to VB6 Security

You could look into software distribution applications. Being a Novell guy, I immediately think of ZENworks, but there are others. They are capable of installing software and/or components using the built-in "system" account, which has administrator-privileges. This way this System-account installs what is needed, and the user account uses them.
ZENworks is even capable of running an entire application as a System-user, so you don't need to grant Administrator privileges to a user, even if the application does require those privileges to run.

Jim

VB6 Security

by siscare In reply to VB6 Security

VB6 Security

by TimTheToolMan In reply to VB6 Security

Perhaps you could give the users local admin rights on the machines, but not domain admin?

That way they can be master of their own machines but not have undue access on other machines?

Also I would isolate the lab from the rest of the campus - ideally by taking it off the rest of the network, but failing that by using an appropriately configured firewall and proxy server combination to allow internet access (through the proxy server only) but no other access out of the lab.

Cheers,
Tim.

VB6 Security

by siscare In reply to VB6 Security

VB6 Security

by C1980 In reply to VB6 Security

They could just copy the component to the working directory of the VB project currently being used, and then select it from there.

VB6 Security

by siscare In reply to VB6 Security

VB6 Security

by siscare In reply to VB6 Security

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

