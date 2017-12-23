Using Powerpoint 2003 with SharePoint 2007
Were you able to get this to work? I am in a similiar situation where I need to use Powerpoint 2003 with SharePoint 2007.
Same Problem
Can you provide me the solution you did when making the power point slide work on sharepoint?
View Powerpoint 2003 Slide in Sharepoint 2007
Found a workaround for this... and here's the solution... Just follow the step by step process...
Steps to save the file for *.ppsm (Power point Macro enable show)
1. Save power point presentation (*.ppt) to power point show (*.pps) on chosen destination folder
2. Then go to the destination folder where you save the *.pps
3. Select the power point file PPS (Power point show)
4. Right click on the file and select save as type (PPSM) ? Macro-enabled show
5. And then click Save.
6. Upload *.ppsm file to preferred share point folder.
7. Done
Should you have any questions... just message me here...
Any suggestions?
