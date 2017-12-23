Search

View Powerpoint 2003 Slide in Sharepoint 2007

By mmoten
I am tasked with having Powerpoint 2003 slides listed on the left menu while having the actual slide content viewable in the main section in Sharepoint 2007 Slide Library. I have tried everything including trying to design it in Sharepoint Designer 2007 - I am an Exchange Admin and am no way familiar with Web design.

Any suggestions?

Using Powerpoint 2003 with SharePoint 2007

by rsurgener

Were you able to get this to work? I am in a similiar situation where I need to use Powerpoint 2003 with SharePoint 2007.

Same Problem

by Skipper128

Can you provide me the solution you did when making the power point slide work on sharepoint?

View Powerpoint 2003 Slide in Sharepoint 2007

by Skipper128

Found a workaround for this... and here's the solution... Just follow the step by step process...

Steps to save the file for *.ppsm (Power point Macro enable show)

1. Save power point presentation (*.ppt) to power point show (*.pps) on chosen destination folder

2. Then go to the destination folder where you save the *.pps

3. Select the power point file PPS (Power point show)

4. Right click on the file and select save as type (PPSM) ? Macro-enabled show

5. And then click Save.

6. Upload *.ppsm file to preferred share point folder.

7. Done

Should you have any questions... just message me here...

