Viewing Network Shares

By GJ2008
Is there somewhere in Windows 2000 server and Windows NT4 where all network shares can be viewed rather than manually going through folders and checking share names?

Viewing Network Shares

by curlergirl In reply to Viewing Network Shares

In NT4.0, open Server Manager and highlight the server name. Open the Computer menu and there is an option there, I think, for Shared Folders or something similar to that, or you may have to go to Properties and then select Shared Folders from there. (Sorry - it's been awhile since I worked on an NT 4.0 server, but I know it's in Server Manager somewhere!!)

On Win2000, open the Computer Management console for the server, then open System Tools/Shared Folders/Shares for a list of shared folder resources.

Hope this helps!

Viewing Network Shares

by BlackDiamond In reply to Viewing Network Shares

Hey,
You can open Command Prompt and type

net share

I don't remember if this works on NT 4.

Thanx

