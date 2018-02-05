Viewing Network Shares
In NT4.0, open Server Manager and highlight the server name. Open the Computer menu and there is an option there, I think, for Shared Folders or something similar to that, or you may have to go to Properties and then select Shared Folders from there. (Sorry - it's been awhile since I worked on an NT 4.0 server, but I know it's in Server Manager somewhere!!)
On Win2000, open the Computer Management console for the server, then open System Tools/Shared Folders/Shares for a list of shared folder resources.
You can open Command Prompt and type
net share
I don't remember if this works on NT 4.
