Hi Can anyone please offer a suggestion to restore the Views facility in OE6 -It is totally blank . I have tried Views-Current View- Customize- Define Also checking unchecking View Bar in View-Layout. I have tried Repairing IE6 & Uninstalling & Re-Installing OE6 Any ideas please? Thanks Itinerant I use Win ME & recently switched to Broadband ISP

hmmm. does it help any if you create a new user?

by Itinerant

Also, have you tried re-installing Internet Explorer? The latest vsersion is 6.0 comes with Outlook Express and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com

by Itinerant

Sorry Guys Bad Manners. My problem was eventually solved when my PC crashed & I had to re-load Windows 2000 (instaead of Win ME) I suspect that my system was made unstable after I started using peer to peer filesharing progranmmes. All sorts of wierd stuff started happening. May be coincidental. However-I came to the coclusion that the file sharing was illegal so I have ditched the whole idea & deleted all the imported files. Everything seems OK now. I have recieved the Avril L. virus 3 times. I should say an email with the subject line 'Fw Avril Lavigne -the best' I didn't open. Be vigilant friends Thanks for your interest. Itinerant

by Itinerant

Views in Outlook Express 6

