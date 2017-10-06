Search

VIRUS!!!

By Dualinlinememorymodule ·
Hey I Need The Bestest Virus Scanner Out And I Need A Link To It

I Prefer Not To Have Avast 4, AVG, Norton, Or McAfee

Thanks

Please Inform Me Of What The Virus Scanners Called Who Makes It Etc....... Etc........
If Anyone Can I Would Appreciate It If You Could Get A CA (Computer Assisoties) Virus Scanner
Like eTrust That Actually Lets Me Download Freeware Or So You Can Enter A Serial Number
No Trial Periods

I NEED A VIRUS PROGRAM THAT JUST DOESNT DETECT BUT ALSO REMOVES THE VIRUSES

Avast AVG Norton McAfee
I Have Had Problems Gallor With

Norton Crashes On Windows XP All The Time Yes The New 2003 One And Doesnt Detect The Virus I Had

McAfee Is The Same With A Error Report Tho And Doesnt Detect It Neither

Avast 4HE Detects It Cant Delete Cant Repair Cant Move Cant Do Anything But Put It Into A Chest With Restriction And It Manages To Get Out On System Restart Cause Regedit Errors And Later On Formatation Occurs

AVG Detected The Virus And Tryed To Remove This w32:trojan-gen {---}
but crashed with a black dos screen that was blank for ever until i restarted then i was locked out and has to format

SO ANYONE WHO KNOW A VIRUS SCANNER THAT WORKS
AND WONT EXPIRE OR CRASH OR DO NOTHING ON A VIRUS PLS INFORM ME OF WOT WITH A LINK

I Need It To Remove The Virus Via A RDisk Or Whatever
Thanks

DSICT Corporation

by TheChas In reply to VIRUS!!!

Keep in mind, that there is ALWAYS a delay between when a virus debuts, and when the virus is added to the AV detection and removal list.

Here are the "other" AV links that I have.

http://www.asw.cz/avahome.htm

http://www.sophos.com/

http://www.vcatch.com/

Chas

by Dualinlinememorymodule In reply to VIRUS!!!

Thanks Anyway I Just Downloaded The New Norton With Script Sub 7 And Bot Ready

by Joseph Moore In reply to VIRUS!!!

Panda Software does a free online anti-virus scan. I have had it pick up virii before, so I know it works:
http://www.pandasoftware.com/activescan/com/activescan_principal.htm
(please remove any spaces)

They also have a downloadable anti-virus program, Antivirus Platinum 7.0. You can download a free trial copy. Just go to www.pandasoftware.com and click on the Products link. They make several different anti-virus programs, for home and/or business needs.

hope this helps

by Dualinlinememorymodule In reply to VIRUS!!!

Didnt Detect Thanks Anyway

by Dualinlinememorymodule In reply to VIRUS!!!

This question was closed by the author

