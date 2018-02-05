virus
Go to windrivers.com. Click on Virus Center. Click on online virus scanner. It will identify your virus for free.
virus
I think you just have a directory created with a special character as the name.
For example, in a DOS window typing "mkdir <alt>251" will create a directory named with the check mark character. To delete it, type "deltree <alt>251".
Gary
virus
Does this occur after a crash?
If so, please use
start-->run-->sfc.exe to fix your problem.
virus
