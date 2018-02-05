Search

virus

By davidm ·
I am looking for somebody that has heard of or knows about a virus that would cause a directory to appear that instead of a name it has a face on a square card.

virus

by drdmc In reply to virus

Go to windrivers.com. Click on Virus Center. Click on online virus scanner. It will identify your virus for free.

virus

by davidm In reply to virus

virus

by Gary_W In reply to virus

I think you just have a directory created with a special character as the name.

For example, in a DOS window typing "mkdir <alt>251" will create a directory named with the check mark character. To delete it, type "deltree <alt>251".

Gary

virus

by davidm In reply to virus

virus

by PhiltheGreat In reply to virus

Does this occur after a crash?
If so, please use

start-->run-->sfc.exe to fix your problem.

virus

by davidm In reply to virus

virus

by davidm In reply to virus

