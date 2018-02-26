Collapse -
I found it
by jblack
Because this is an "offline" folder on the network, Vista saves the document locally and then syncs it to the network. If I make changes to the document, save them. It won't show up immediately --- If I then open the sync center and tell Vista to sync it, the file updates.
Vista shows different modified time than Windows 2003 Server
I've got a Windows 2003 R2 Server Standard 32-bit. It has a shared folder on it that I'm saving documents to. Anyway, I'm currently using a Windows Vista Ultimate SP2 32-bit computer with Excel 2007. Everything is currently fully updated on the Vista PC --- The server hasn't been updated for about 2 weeks.
Anyway, I've got an excel file I'm saving to the server. When I browse to the folder from my Vista machine it says the modified time is: 9/11/2009 11:14 AM. When I browse to the SAME file on the Windows 2003 Server, it says modified time is: 9/8/2009 5:26:22 PM. I've tried browsing to it through the file share on the server and it shows the same time (9/. I've tried using an XP box and it shows 9/8 as well. I *know* this file was updated today. This file is also an "offline file" (It is synced to the Vista laptop so they can be accessed elsewhere).
The problem this causes is with our backups. I just checked and this file wasn't backed up in the last back up job (Because it uses modified time).
Any idea what can be causing this issue?
