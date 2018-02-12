Visual Basic 6 Help Files

VB6 doesn't come with any help files. To get help for VB, you need to have MSDN Library installed on your computer.
See if you have a couple of extra CDs with the MSDN files. Otherwise it is online at:
http://msdn.microsoft.com/vbasic/
I actually require copies as the machine I am developing on is not connected to the internet.
Hi,
You should get a 3CD MSDN October 2000, or goto the Link below:
http://msdn.microsoft.com/library/default.asp?url=/library/en-us/vbcon98/html/vbmscVisualBasicDocumentationMap.asp?frame=true
The Help files comes with the Msdn cd's ,
depending on the version of the vb6.0 you can choose the msdn cd's .it comes in 3 cd's pack.It's better to go for a cd.
Get MSDN cd from ur service vendor. It comes with not only help for Vb but also so many languages. It is a 3 CD pack. u can choose which one u want. That means u can install help for Vb only by choosing the Custom type when install.
- Kadar -
