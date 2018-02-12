Search

Web Development

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Visual Basic 6 Help Files

By drfox ·
I have just installed Visual Basic 6 and have found that the help files are not installed with the application, could anyone tell me where I would find these help files or if I can download them from anywhere.

Many Thanks
David

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

9 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by DKlippert In reply to Visual Basic 6 Help Files

VB6 doesn't come with any help files. To get help for VB, you need to have MSDN Library installed on your computer.
See if you have a couple of extra CDs with the MSDN files. Otherwise it is online at:

http://msdn.microsoft.com/vbasic/

gravatar
Collapse -

by drfox In reply to

Poster rated this answer.
I actually require copies as the machine I am developing on is not connected to the internet.

gravatar
Collapse -

by pnakiet In reply to Visual Basic 6 Help Files

Hi,
You should get a 3CD MSDN October 2000, or goto the Link below:
http://msdn.microsoft.com/library/default.asp?url=/library/en-us/vbcon98/html/vbmscVisualBasicDocumentationMap.asp?frame=true

Goodlucks

gravatar
Collapse -

by drfox In reply to

Poster rated this answer.

gravatar
Collapse -

by chris007 In reply to Visual Basic 6 Help Files

The Help files comes with the Msdn cd's ,
depending on the version of the vb6.0 you can choose the msdn cd's .it comes in 3 cd's pack.It's better to go for a cd.

gravatar
Collapse -

by drfox In reply to

Cheers got a copy of the CD's.

gravatar
Collapse -

by kannuvappa_ngr In reply to Visual Basic 6 Help Files

Hi
Get MSDN cd from ur service vendor. It comes with not only help for Vb but also so many languages. It is a 3 CD pack. u can choose which one u want. That means u can install help for Vb only by choosing the Custom type when install.

- Kadar -

gravatar
Collapse -

by drfox In reply to

Poster rated this answer.

gravatar
Collapse -

by drfox In reply to Visual Basic 6 Help Files

This question was closed by the author

Back to Web Development Forum
9 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums