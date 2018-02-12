Visual Basic Learning Edition
NO idea, better of reinstalling.
Good Luck!
I think your install is bad. Uninstall it and reinstall it. If it happens again, you may need the service pack patches for VB6 (the Microsoft site has them for free download) You could also try email to Ask The Experts at PC Answers they are at pca.experts@futurenet.co.uk P C Answers Magazine is pretty good for stuff like that.
"Cannot find the location of the main MediaView file"
Can anyone tell me the name of the file it rquires or where to find it.
Thanks
Colm
