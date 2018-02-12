Search

Web Development

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Visual Basic Learning Edition

By sacsaba ·
I have installed Visual basic 6 learning Edition and am running Windows 2000, when I try to open the program, I get the following message.
"Cannot find the location of the main MediaView file"
Can anyone tell me the name of the file it rquires or where to find it.

Thanks

Colm

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Visual Basic Learning Edition

by MadestroITSolutions In reply to Visual Basic Learning Edi ...

NO idea, better of reinstalling.

Good Luck!

gravatar
Collapse -

Visual Basic Learning Edition

by sacsaba In reply to Visual Basic Learning Edi ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Visual Basic Learning Edition

by JoanRRosenberg In reply to Visual Basic Learning Edi ...

I think your install is bad. Uninstall it and reinstall it. If it happens again, you may need the service pack patches for VB6 (the Microsoft site has them for free download) You could also try email to Ask The Experts at PC Answers they are at pca.experts@futurenet.co.uk P C Answers Magazine is pretty good for stuff like that.

gravatar
Collapse -

Visual Basic Learning Edition

by sacsaba In reply to Visual Basic Learning Edi ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Visual Basic Learning Edition

by sacsaba In reply to Visual Basic Learning Edi ...

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

Back to Web Development Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums