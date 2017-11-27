I am guessing
that you have a slider that falls to 0 due to the effects of gravity. If that is correct then the slider will have to be replaced or repaired.
Gravity Effect?... not likely!
I don't think that's the problem. Coz when i download a driver for motorola RAZR thru mobile action the volume works. but it not easy.... i haad to go through a lot of pick-n-choose before i get some volume to work. it's weird. anyway, i was thinking it could be the sound card problem?
I think what michael is getiing at
is , not enough info.Is it a software slider bar.Is it a laptop,pc,media player ,sound device software,stereo,television or third party software.You have no info.
Here's the Info....
I have a HP Pavilion 4000dv. it has SoundMax
Integrated Digital audio. but if i used different driver and paly around on the audio settings, then it works. do u think i should change my sound card?
I think that
Your problem is a bios configuration or driver corruption, at hp they have a problem solving area that I have used in the past with good results.
http://search.hp.com/query.html?lang=en&submit.x=10&submit.y=8&qt=HP+Pavilion+dv4000&la=en&cc=us
Here's the Info....
I have a HP Pavilion 4000dv. it has SoundMax
Integrated Digital audio. but if i used different driver and paly around on the audio settings, then it works. do u think i should change my sound card?
slider going south
my touchsmart with the same driver is doing the same thing... did you ever get a resolution?
Check keyboard
I had this problem and tried everything. I finally discovered the problem was the audio key on my keyboard. Try another keyboard to see if that solves the problem.
VOLUME SLIDER BAR MALFUNCTION....!
Thanx.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.