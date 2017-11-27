Search

VOLUME SLIDER BAR MALFUNCTION....!

By lorna314 ·
the volume slider bar on my laptop keeps sliding down all the way to "0" or mute? is there any way this can be fix at all???
Thanx.

I am guessing

by Michael Jay In reply to VOLUME SLIDER BAR MALFUNC ...

that you have a slider that falls to 0 due to the effects of gravity. If that is correct then the slider will have to be replaced or repaired.

Gravity Effect?... not likely!

by lorna314 In reply to I am guessing

I don't think that's the problem. Coz when i download a driver for motorola RAZR thru mobile action the volume works. but it not easy.... i haad to go through a lot of pick-n-choose before i get some volume to work. it's weird. anyway, i was thinking it could be the sound card problem?

I think what michael is getiing at

by Jesus_C In reply to Gravity Effect?... not li ...

is , not enough info.Is it a software slider bar.Is it a laptop,pc,media player ,sound device software,stereo,television or third party software.You have no info.

Here's the Info....

by lorna314 In reply to I think what michael is g ...

I have a HP Pavilion 4000dv. it has SoundMax
Integrated Digital audio. but if i used different driver and paly around on the audio settings, then it works. do u think i should change my sound card?

I think that

by Michael Jay In reply to Here's the Info....

Your problem is a bios configuration or driver corruption, at hp they have a problem solving area that I have used in the past with good results.
http://search.hp.com/query.html?lang=en&submit.x=10&submit.y=8&qt=HP+Pavilion+dv4000&la=en&cc=us

slider going south

by don_ingli In reply to VOLUME SLIDER BAR MALFUNC ...

my touchsmart with the same driver is doing the same thing... did you ever get a resolution?

Check keyboard

by J_D_W In reply to slider going south

I had this problem and tried everything. I finally discovered the problem was the audio key on my keyboard. Try another keyboard to see if that solves the problem.

