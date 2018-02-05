Search

Volume Status Bar Disappeared

By mimiknofear ·
I use Windows XP and whenever I lower or higher the volume using the buttons on my keyboard the status bar won't show up but the volume works. Now I can't tell how high or low the volume is. How can I get this little bar back??? I still have the volue control box though I want my volume status bar back...

