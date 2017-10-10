Search

VPN

By dsiverson
I am the IT at a hospital. We have a satelite clinic whose only connection at the present to the internet is through dial-up. I want to connect them so they have access to our server here at the hospital. If I got them a T1 access what would be the most secure way of connecting them to our server for access to programs etc?

yes and no.....

by LordInfidel In reply to VPN

If it was a t1 connected via the public net, then no.

If it is a t1 that is connected via a point-to-point. That is, same carrier, does not go out over the public net. Then somewhat.

I say somewhat because although it is on the same carrier, it is not secured with anysort of encryption.

But by getting them t1 service, they will probably have a static IP/block issued. Then you can make a p-t-p vpn connection from their firewall to yours. If you want to get tricky, you can also put a static route on their router that will only let them get to your network and no place else.

