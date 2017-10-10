yes and no.....
If it was a t1 connected via the public net, then no.
If it is a t1 that is connected via a point-to-point. That is, same carrier, does not go out over the public net. Then somewhat.
I say somewhat because although it is on the same carrier, it is not secured with anysort of encryption.
But by getting them t1 service, they will probably have a static IP/block issued. Then you can make a p-t-p vpn connection from their firewall to yours. If you want to get tricky, you can also put a static route on their router that will only let them get to your network and no place else.
VPN
