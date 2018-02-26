vpn
1 - You need a vpn client and the server needs to be setup to allow for that client.
2 - You do not anything more from your ISP. You manage your router and cable. If your ISP is using any kind of firewall, it needs to be setup for the VPN traffic... but if you manage your own firewall or there's no firewall, then VPN will work fine.
People may say differnt things depending on their understanding of what you have. But if you arelready having a working ISP and internet connection, you should only need the VPN client/server software and you should be good to go.
In addition to Anna's excellent answer, here are a couple of links that will offer you all kinds of information (including step by step instructions) to setting up your VPN:
http://www.practicallynetworked.com/support/VPN_help.htm
http://www.labmice.net/networking/VPN.htm
Hope this helps! Good luck!
i want to know:
1-what do i need for this?
2-do i need to go through my isp,if i have a vpn server setup and hava a internet connection,using cable and router.
why do need to go through isp?
i am little confused,differnt people have said different things.
thanks
