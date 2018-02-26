Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

vpn with two cisco 877

By alex.garcilazo ·
hi!

I have tried to configure a VPN site to site with 2 router cisco 877 but i couldn't somebody has the right configuration?
the other question is, can i configure a VPN with a dynamic IP in the central site? if so how?

thank you a lot

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums