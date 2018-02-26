Question
vpn with two cisco 877
I have tried to configure a VPN site to site with 2 router cisco 877 but i couldn't somebody has the right configuration?
the other question is, can i configure a VPN with a dynamic IP in the central site? if so how?
thank you a lot
