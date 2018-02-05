Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

VXD VMM problem

By segurajp ·
I am having the following problem shutting my comp down at startup. Fatal exception OE @ 0028:c0005338 in VXD VMM(01) + 00004338. The current app will be terminated. Upon OK it restarts the pc. It also has it at c0005346 @...+00004346, and c02426E7 @...+ 000006E7. Any ideas on a fix for this??

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

VXD VMM problem

by dmiles In reply to VXD VMM problem

If your operating system is Win 98 and you are loading onto an AMD KII see the following URL
http://www.amd.com/K6/k6docs/pdf/21641.pdf
It has to do with the core voltage setting needs to be reset

Back to Windows Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums