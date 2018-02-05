Collapse -
VXD VMM problem
by dmiles
If your operating system is Win 98 and you are loading onto an AMD KII see the following URL
http://www.amd.com/K6/k6docs/pdf/21641.pdf
It has to do with the core voltage setting needs to be reset
