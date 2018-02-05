W2K & Access problem
Just send the short cut then. Right click file, choose create short cut. Try sending that file. Still doesn't work, compress it and send it then? using zip or some other compression.
What kind of email server are you using? Is it possible that the email server has been reconfigured to prohibit sending of HTML-formatted email? This is something an admin might do if they were concerned about users receiving HTML email with linksto prohibited or virus-infected web sites. Check it out. Hope this helps!
server.
The client runs an access database with an asp HTML front end. It
generates work sheets which they email to the work force. However out
of the blue when you click on send page in explorer we get the
error. "Can't send this type of page as mail, send shortcut instead." I need this to work, Thanks in advance for any help
