Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

W2K & Access problem

By Widgey Woo ·
I have the problem with a server, or maybe it isn't the
server.

The client runs an access database with an asp HTML front end. It
generates work sheets which they email to the work force. However out
of the blue when you click on send page in explorer we get the
error. "Can't send this type of page as mail, send shortcut instead." I need this to work, Thanks in advance for any help

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

W2K & Access problem

by magellanix In reply to W2K & Access problem

Just send the short cut then. Right click file, choose create short cut. Try sending that file. Still doesn't work, compress it and send it then? using zip or some other compression.

gravatar
Collapse -

W2K & Access problem

by Widgey Woo In reply to W2K & Access problem

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

W2K & Access problem

by curlergirl In reply to W2K & Access problem

What kind of email server are you using? Is it possible that the email server has been reconfigured to prohibit sending of HTML-formatted email? This is something an admin might do if they were concerned about users receiving HTML email with linksto prohibited or virus-infected web sites. Check it out. Hope this helps!

gravatar
Collapse -

W2K & Access problem

by Widgey Woo In reply to W2K & Access problem

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

W2K & Access problem

by Widgey Woo In reply to W2K & Access problem

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums