Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

WAG54G2 Linksys Router

By sharq.66 ·
Can anyone tell me how shall i block users from accessing unwanted websites and downloads through WAG54G2 router...?

I have seen users going to unwanted websites to download softwares and lot of other things..

How shall i restrict them ?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Not really

by TobiF In reply to WAG54G2 Linksys Router

This is a consumer product.
Don't expect it to do very much content filtering.

If you really want to control what your people is doing, then you'd need to put a proxy between them and the router (i.e. block access to internet for everyone except the proxy). Have a look at UNTANGLE, for instance.

A softer solution could be opendns.com
Someone, who knows their ins and outs, can rather easily get around such a "politically crippled dns server", but it may be enough, depending on your situation.

You could also think of rolling out some kind of web-filter to each work station, but before doing that, make sure you'll be able to handle the maintenance of such a solution.

gravatar
Collapse -

Read the manual?

by seanferd In reply to WAG54G2 Linksys Router

Use Access Restrictions. All the info you need is available there, or at the support site.
http://homesupport.cisco.com/en-us/wireless/lbc/WAG54G

Or use a service like OpenDNS.

Back to Software Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums