Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

WBHWDOCT FILE

By rajivnarayanan@hotmail ·
Any time I install WINNT, I get the message from "service control manager" that a service/ driver failed to load. In the event manager it is the file "wbhwdoct" that failed to be located....
how shuld i sort this prob?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

WBHWDOCT FILE

by rapidad In reply to WBHWDOCT FILE

try reloading from here, (remove any spaces that show up), could this be a mother board issue??

http://www.comelsoft.com/ftp/drivers/pine810/intel810/hw/

gravatar
Collapse -

WBHWDOCT FILE

by rajivnarayanan@hotmail In reply to WBHWDOCT FILE

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

WBHWDOCT FILE

by /dev/null In reply to WBHWDOCT FILE

I don't have any first-hand knowledge on that error but check out the following from some newsgroups. Both basically said to disable the service by deleting the registry key. You might be safer by disabling it via the GUI. This can be disabled inNT4 by opening control panel, services applet and changing the service to manual or disabled.

newsgroup searches revealed:
http://tinyurl.com/5njp and
http://tinyurl.com/5njt

Good luck.

gravatar
Collapse -

WBHWDOCT FILE

by rajivnarayanan@hotmail In reply to WBHWDOCT FILE
gravatar
Collapse -

WBHWDOCT FILE

by rajivnarayanan@hotmail In reply to WBHWDOCT FILE

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums