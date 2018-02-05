WBHWDOCT FILE
try reloading from here, (remove any spaces that show up), could this be a mother board issue??
http://www.comelsoft.com/ftp/drivers/pine810/intel810/hw/
I don't have any first-hand knowledge on that error but check out the following from some newsgroups. Both basically said to disable the service by deleting the registry key. You might be safer by disabling it via the GUI. This can be disabled inNT4 by opening control panel, services applet and changing the service to manual or disabled.
newsgroup searches revealed:
http://tinyurl.com/5njp and
http://tinyurl.com/5njt
Good luck.
how shuld i sort this prob?
