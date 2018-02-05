Disk Cleanup
I found the solution here somewhere but cannot locate where in Tech Republic. Go to start>run> type regedit> HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\MICROSOFT WINDOWS\CURRENT VERSION\EXPLORER VOLUME CACHES\COMPRESS OLD FILES. REMOVE ALL KEYS UNDER COMPRESS OLD FILES. Backup registry first. Restart computer. I had to restart each time I click on the cleanup disk until the KB596 went to KB32. Disk cleanup will not remove the KB32 from the web publisher. Anyone have any advice?
Web Client Publisher Temporary Files
Up date: The Web Client Publishers Temporary Files can be disable: Start-Run- type msconfig- click on Services scroll down to webclient and uncheck. Restart computer. After searching for a long time to see how to delete Web/Client Publisher Temp. Files and was able to do so, it didn't last the large kb return. Disable it takes care of the growing kb however, if you need the service thana don't disable it.
Web Client Service
You can disable the WebClient service by clicking Start, Run, type services.msc, double-click on WebClient service and change the Startup Type to Manual then disable it.
Web Client Service::
Thank you for the solution it is greatly appreciated.
For XP Windows
I found another way to disable WebClient, Click Start/ControlPanel/Performance and Maintenance/Administrative Tools/Servics/ Scroll to WebClient and doubleclick on it, disable it, click appy and ok.
TigerCatt
Web Client Publishers Temporary Files
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.