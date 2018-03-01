Search

Web Conferencing and Social Engineering/Security

By deepj ·
We are being swamped by Web Conf software for both training and tech support from vendors. There seems to be a new brand nearly everyday. We do not want to ban all such software, but we would like better control on the client side. Is anyone concerned about the social engineering aspects of web conf software? We would like to see a "view only" option and/or client side security options and a way to manage the flood. Ideas?

Designate an official platform for your organization.

by seanferd In reply to Web Conferencing and Soci ...

"View only" isn't conferencing, so at least one party is not using the correct platform for the application here.

Either through a good managed app, or through network security practice, allow only approved connections.

Yes that may be the best option

by deepj In reply to Designate an official pla ...

If we initiate the meeting we have pretty good security options. And true, we can limit ourselves to certain approved vendors, but we get numerous requests for training via large groups hosted by vendors using specific web conf sw - we would have to deny this type because most likely they wouldnt conform.
I am not sure what you meant on the view only. We would like the web conf vendors to give the client side the option to view only with no way for the host to control the client. This should work well for many training situations or demos etc. Or allow us as the client side to specify what our clients are allowed to do via software not just policy.

