SurfControl
By far surfcontrol is the better product. Websense is good but it has some limitations. We have been running SurfControl for over a year and it is defenetly worth the money. You are able to control any and all access to the web from a single consoleand their reporting capability is very good. You will be able to report not only on access but blocking. If you call for info ask for Laurie, x 1362 and tell her that Ed from Dallas says hi.
SuperScout great
Ed has it right. Easy auto updates to the URL list, reporting is very complete, good all around.
Websense vs Surfscout
We need to select and interent manager
