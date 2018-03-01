Search

Websense vs Surfscout

By aaron.b
Does anybody have any recommendations?

We need to select and interent manager

SurfControl

by emprsju In reply to Websense vs Surfscout

By far surfcontrol is the better product. Websense is good but it has some limitations. We have been running SurfControl for over a year and it is defenetly worth the money. You are able to control any and all access to the web from a single consoleand their reporting capability is very good. You will be able to report not only on access but blocking. If you call for info ask for Laurie, x 1362 and tell her that Ed from Dallas says hi.

SuperScout great

by tbragsda In reply to SurfControl

Ed has it right. Easy auto updates to the URL list, reporting is very complete, good all around.

