Websites are larger then browser

By DanaNicole76 ·
I HATE having the horizontal scroll bar at the bottom. But I can't seem to find an answer on the internet.
I have tried changing some screen resolutions with no luck.

I am using Windows XP Pro
with the latest Firefox (3.5 I believe?)

Thanks in advanced for any help you can give.

P.S. and yes I tried having my browser maximized

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

It is sort of website-dependent

by seanferd In reply to Websites are larger then ...

It is in the code for the pages. Best thing you can do is to increase your screen resolution, if possible. (This may not help with all sites, depending, again, on how they are coded.)

If the browser has a zoom function, that would help, but zooming out will make text smaller.

prefer not to zoom

by DanaNicole76 In reply to It is sort of website-dep ...

but I know what you are talking about when you say it's in the code. My problem is that it didn't start doing that until recently. So I think somewhere a setting got messed up but what one?

So this is a recent change?

by seanferd In reply to prefer not to zoom

Does everything else besides websites in the browser look normal? If not, you may have changed the aspect ratio of the screen, but this should be fairly obvious if you had.

Do you have a sidebar open in FF? That'll do it. I'm not finding anything else so far in FF3.5 that would affect the view in this manner.

It's a puzzler.

Get out the digital camera.....

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to So this is a recent chang ...

... guess we need to see a picture of the monitor and how the windows are arranged from edge to edge (not just a screen grab), so we can see what it is he's seeing.

apect ratio?

by DanaNicole76 In reply to So this is a recent chang ...

I have no idea how to change that
but I definitely don't have a side bar; I hate them.

Also

by DanaNicole76 In reply to It is sort of website-dep ...

I have adjusted my screen resolution numerous times with no luck.

Besides being website dependent.......

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to Websites are larger then ...

Check your internet options in the control panel. If you've got it set to always use your fonts/sizes, it will override web site settings even if you're using a different browser.

Now this seems to have helped

by DanaNicole76 In reply to Besides being website dep ...

I don't really like making websites adhere to my selection of fonts but hey it works and I like my font anyways!
So thanks!!

since the override

by DanaNicole76 In reply to Besides being website dep ...

I haven't had to many problems. Although I really don't like having to change all the webpages to my own settings, it's worth it.

'Ctrl+ /Ctrl-' might help ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to Websites are larger then ...

But as seanferd has already pointed out, it'll make all the text on the screen (inside the 'bigger' window) smaller.

*Perhaps it's time to invest in a bigger monitor?


Edited for *

