That just happened at home last night.
I have no idea what caused it. My wife tried again, and everything worked as expected. At this point I assume she accidentally typed an invalid character before www.some_url.com.
IE is possibly hijacked?
Have you tried running SpyBot Search & Destroy or AdAware yet? Or for that matter any other anti-spyware software? Does this happen every time the user opens IE?
To me it sounds like IE was hijacked. Use an alternative browser such as Firefox or Opera for every day browsing and IE for company web apps that require IE.
IE Problems
This weekend I was doing some surfing for a music file and wound up some how on a site that wiped out my IE and finally I have to rebuild. The worm took over.
Weird Browser Behavior - IE
Thanks
