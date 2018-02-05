Weird Sound Problem
1. I avoid codec based on-board sound like the plague.
2. I also avoid Me. Microsoft never fully implemented Me as it was meant to be an interim OS on the road to W2K.
Many device drivers are not properly written for Me.
Here's what I would try.
Un-install the audio device and drivers.
When you re-boot, disable the on-board audio.
Search the registry and system files and delete ALL traces of the AC97 device.
Download and extract the latest drivers from the motherboard manufacture.
Re-boot, and enable the on-board audio.
Depending on the instructions from the motherboard mfg, either point the new hardware wizard to the folder with the driver files, or exit without installing a driver and run the installer.
The lastMe system I built with on-board audio (Creative), I ended up formatting the system and starting over. I used a different driver, and was finally able to get the audio to function.
Chas
I too try not to use built in sound even though it saves space. Thanks though.
Hi and I agree with TheChas !!! ME has more problems than solutions. I have had to do complete full formats to many times before I dumped ME altogether. I rn 98se, 2K pro, UNIX, Linux and Red Hat.
XP will not work wiht most Legacy programs so it is out of the Question.
HINT, when formating use Western Digitals Lifeguard or Maxtors-Maxblaster from their respective websites.
2, Do not use over 384 megs of RAM.
3, Install OS and then from the MB mfg disk install the MB drivers, then the vga drivers, then the sound drivers, then any other programs you desire.
Seldom am I lucky enough to get ME to properly work on the first install.
If you are using the upgrade disk DO NOT remove or uninstall the old OS. Hope this helps.
Unfortunately our customers aren't as smart and do use ME. Tried, but it didn't help. thanks for the input though
You don't have to do so much. Go find the latest version of the realtek ac97 driver, extract the files into a folder. Now delete the old driver, restart, then reinstall, browsing to the folder which you extracted the files for the new driver into. This does the trick. My current computer also uses RealTek ac97, it works fine.
Go into the control pannel and remove all the sound drivers and when you are asked to reboot do this but when the computer tries to start go into the BIOS and disable the sound. the reboot the computer less sound and after it has loaded install system mechanic and run it over the drive this way you will pickup any broken likns ect then download the latest sound drivers from the M'Board manafacture and unzip them into a temp folder. then reboot the computer and reenter bios and enable the onboard sound and then let it reload and when ME finds new devices point it to the temp folder to install the new drivers. But remember that this is a two stp process you have to allow ME o install the drivers to ake the sound active and then you install the actual sound drivers so it actually works and loads the mixer.
You can get a trial copy of System Mechanic from
http://www.iolo.com/purchase.cfm
That should cure your problem for the time being anyway but ME was never that stable anyway.
Haven't used ME myself, but have fixed many sound problems with every other Windows to come out. Here are a couple suggestions if they apply:
1. This works in win98, not sure about ME, reboot the machine into a 'Safe Mode' then access the Device Manager. Look for anything related to sound and delete them **(These will only appear in Safe Mode, these will not be cleaned by a registry cleaner)**
These entries are "Inactive Drivers" which windows keeps trying to load even though they are deleted, so it allocates system resources to them denying the same resources to the new drivers you are trying to install. Once deleted, reboot normally with the AC97 enabled in BIOS and install the driver set provided by the manufacturer.
2. If win WinME is anything like Win2k then it will have SERIOUS VirtualIRQ problems. Virtual IRQ's are great now in WinXP, but previous to that, the OS wasn't able to determine the bandwidth needed by particular devices sharing the same IRQ. Ex. It may load theonboard sound card sharing the same IRQ's with the video card and/or NIC adapter.
These 3 devices happen to require a very large bandwidth and one IRQ simply can't afford to designate enough to each device, so the video card gets the share first before the others, limiting the other's performance.
In Win98 you could simply redesignate the IRQ's physically or through software, you could also change the memory allocations, Win2k just blows when attempt this and I imagine WinME will do the same. If you really want to try that, you'll need to disable ACPI in the BIOS first, but that may prevent Windows from working altogether on most new boards
Good luck!
Any thoughts?
