What Anti-Virus for Linux in Enterprise do you recommend?

with 6 years running linux, just using cron jobs to keep system patched, and firewalling I have never had a virus.
never used any antivirus software in linux.
Neither have I, but . . .
I am concerned about protecting the corporate servers, for that "just in case" issue.
If this was a home system it wouldn't even be a concideration.
Do you run Corporate Linux servers or are they home boxes?
I do understand the basis of why linux viruses don't spread, because of not having root access to the system but I would hate to bet my job on there not being a way around this.
Unix/Linux anti-virus
Keeping your system(s) regularly patched basically is anti-virus for Unix and Linux. On the other hand, there are anti-virus software solutions that exist.
I've been using ClamAV for some time now, not because I feel any need to protect my Linux systems with it, but because I want to ensure that anything coming out of my Linux systems is clean so that no Windows viruses will be spread from here. Despite the fact that Linux systems are pretty nearly immune to virus activity, it's my opinion that all Linux systems should have anti-virus software protecting them for the purpose of protecting the Windows systems with which they may communicate.
The ClamAV website is at http://www.clamav.com and you can get a list of available ClamAV software on a Debian system by entering "apt-cache search clamav" (without the quotes) at the shell.
There's also the aegis virus scanner, which I haven't used (because it is optimized for use from the GNOME desktop, which I don't use), which you could try out. In debian, the package name for it is aegis-virus-scanner (and I'm afraid I don't know where the website for it is).
All other Linux-compatible anti-virus software with which I'm familiar is specifically for email only. You seem interested in more than email, so I'd recommend either ClamAV or aegis for your purposes. Aegis is probably much easier to learn at first, because ClamAV doesn't have a graphical front-end as far as I'm aware, but ClamAV is what I've been using and it seems to be quite effective at detecting Windows viruses.
What about unsupported versions?
What if you are still running a version of a distro that is no longer supported (say RH7.3) Do you go to a 3rd party provider like Progeny, or upgrade?
not sure
I run Debian almost exclusively, and upgrading is as simple as typing a single command at the CLI, so it's not really an issue for me.
home business.
I'm independant, so my network is in my home office.
not a large enterprise, but still has business requirements.
AntiVir
AntiVir from www.antivir.de works well.
Doesn't scan mail, but sure gets them little suckers as soon as they pop their heads up!
There are no linux viruses
"in the wild" as far as my research has found. The point about protecting windows machines sharing the network is worthwhile though.
