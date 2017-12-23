Search

What are the current and future trends of database management?

By turksak ·
Hello,

As I know that there are some main technologies used for data management ( relational database, Object Oriented, and XML). Are there any new trends or technologies tha organisations may considere for database management.

( What Are the most common technology for database management that is used currently ) and what may be used in the future?

In the future

by robo_dev In reply to What are the current and ...

Many people feel that Cloud Computing is going to drag databases either to the cloud or to the ground:
http://www.dbta.com/Articles/Editorial/Trends-and-Applications/The-Future-of-Cloud-Computing-is-the-Recent-Past-of-SOA-for-the-Software-Lifecycle-57831.aspx

http://www.peterdobler.com/2009/07/01/database-technology-roadmap-2009-and-beyond/

I am not a student

by turksak In reply to What are the current and ...

Thank you any way, but I want to have information because I am a new employee so if you can give me some links that help me it would be appreciated.

Thanks,

Thank you

by turksak In reply to What are the current and ...

Thank you for your help

Information

by Daave12 In reply to What are the current and ...

Hey some great information in here.

http://service.ztronics.com

Reponse To Answer

by turksak In reply to Information

Thank you but I could not find any information relate to Database? can you please guid me.

Thanks

wow....

by dkennerly In reply to What are the current and ...

Databases will always be the backbone for systems dealing with financial transactions like tps's. Databases will never die, there too important to throw in the cloud. When you have to do large scale corporate banking you don't want those systems to be in a strangers possession. Its all about the DB2, Oracle and sql server right now... the future is anyones guess really.

Proactive / predictive performance analysis, clouds, NOSQL and Bid Data

by ronwarshawsky In reply to What are the current and ...

New trends are proactive / predictive performance analysis, database load testing, use of NOSQL - mongodb and cassandra and BigData (Hadoop) in enterprise and cloud environments.

Check new sites, like hadoop.apache.org, www.enteros.com, www.mongodb.org and cassandra.apache.org

RE: What are the current and future trends of database management?

by Lena Weber In reply to What are the current and ...

Hi turksak,
Database trends??? one of my favorite subjects :)
Today we see mostly relational and non-relational database models. As for trends, of course we have the whole cloud computing effect (which I believe is more than a trend), we have the Big Data buzz (as a DBA, I???m totally excited about the Cloud Computing/Big Data Expos in going on in NYC right now), and then there is the increase in databases??? performance, analysis, and testing capabilities.
@robo_dev and @dkennerly, I think cloud computing is good for database management. One of the big issues with databases is scalability and availability and I think that cloud database solutions offer nice options in those areas, as well as in the area of security. Between cloud database solutions using different SQL extensions (like this cloud database using MySQL or PostgreSQL, etc.) and those that implement NoSQL (like Amazon???s SimpleDB for example).
Cheers, Lena
(about to hit post and saw that this is not exactly a new post??? well, I said I love discussing databases :). Anyone joining the renewed discussion?)

The future

by Seotop In reply to What are the current and ...

The future and all the main developments are on relational databases...

