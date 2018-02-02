Search

What are the trends and developments in the app/web development market?

By malouschurink
Tags: Smartphones, Software, Web Development
Hi all, what is your opinion about the following questions:

1. What are the latest trends and developments in the markt for app/web development?

2. What does an app development agency need nowadays to be successful?

3. How can an app development agency differentiate from its many competitors?
Trends and developments in the app/web development market

by finesofttechnologi

The latest trends and developments in the app/web development market area are:
High demand for Wearable Devices
Cloud based Apps
AMP – Accelerated Mobile Pages
Machine Learning and Iot
Augmented reality & Virtual Reality Apps
Improved Security
Enterprise Apps

