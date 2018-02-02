Collapse -
Trends and developments in the app/web development market
The latest trends and developments in the app/web development market area are:
High demand for Wearable Devices
Cloud based Apps
AMP – Accelerated Mobile Pages
Machine Learning and Iot
Augmented reality & Virtual Reality Apps
Improved Security
Enterprise Apps
What are the trends and developments in the app/web development market?
1. What are the latest trends and developments in the markt for app/web development?
2. What does an app development agency need nowadays to be successful?
3. How can an app development agency differentiate from its many competitors?