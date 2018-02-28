Don't know much scripting but:
Your script looks a little more complicated than may be necessary.
I have had good luck using The Logon Script Generator from Sapien Technologies.
http://www.sapien.com/download.aspx?file=logonhta
It is an HTA (HyperTextApplication). You do need to edit the drives.txt and printers.txt files to list your available shares and printers, before using the program.
Thank you but that doesn't help
I don't really want to re-invent. I know that this script works for some people but not others. The common link seems to be if you are in more then one security group on the domain. I just cannot pin point what it is that is causing this to not return a value when the user is only in the group they are supposed to be. Or that when I change my group I am fine and only in ONE group. So my theory gets flushed when I realized that. I am at a complete loss...
Jenn
I may be confused but,
Are you stating that it does not work if you are in more than one group?
If so than that is because the ElseIf has been met.
You may want to look at IsMemberOf or just an If Then.
This might help you with your scipt...
http://www.sophos.com/support/knowledgebase/article/13273.html
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
If this info is useful, please mark it helpful. Thanks
What is wrong with my script.....
'=========================================================================
' VBScript Source File -- Created with XLnow OnScript
'
' AUTHOR:
' COMPANY:
' DATE: 8/6/2008
' COMMENT: <comment>
'=========================================================================
Dim WshNet
WScript.Echo "The Script has started"
Set WshNet = WScript.CreateObject("WScript.Network")
On Error Resume Next
WshNet.RemoveNetworkDrive "g:", True, True
Wscript.Sleep(1000)
WshNet.MapNetworkDrive "g:", "\\cscifs1\common"
Set WSHNet = Nothing
Set WshNet = WScript.CreateObject("WScript.Network")
On Error Resume Next
WshNet.RemoveNetworkDrive "h:", True, True
Wscript.Sleep(1000)
Dim objNetwork
Dim strDriveLetter, strRemotePath, strUserName
strDriveLetter = "h:"
strRemotePath = "\\cscifs1\home"
Set objNetwork = WScript.CreateObject("WScript.Network")
strUserName = objNetwork.UserName
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive strDriveLetter, strRemotePath & "\" & strUserName
Set WshNet = WScript.CreateObject("WScript.Network")
On Error Resume Next
WshNet.RemoveNetworkDrive "s:", True, True
Wscript.Sleep(1000)
Set WshNet = WScript.CreateObject("WScript.Network")
On Error Resume Next
WshNet.RemoveNetworkDrive "t:", True, True
Wscript.Sleep(1000)
Set WSHNet = Nothing
Dim objUser, CurrentUser
Dim strGroup
' Initialise Groups with Const
Const Engineering_Group = "cn=Sales Engineering"
Const Accounting_Group = "cn=Accounting"
Const ISA_Group = "ISATatamy"
Const IT_Group = "cn=IT"
Const Human_Resource_Group = "cn=HR"
Const Quality_Group = "cn=Quality Control"
const Marketing_Group = "cn=Marketing"
const IPC_Group = "cn=IPC"
const Purchasing_Group = "cn=Purchasing"
const MfgEng_Group = "cn=Mfg Eng"
Set objNetwork = CreateObject("WScript.Network")
Set objUser = CreateObject("ADSystemInfo")
Set CurrentUser = GetObject("LDAP://" & objUser.UserName)
'If ISArray(CurrentUser.Memberof) then
' strGroup = LCase(CurrentUser.MemberOf)
'Else
strGroup = LCase(Join(CurrentUser.MemberOf))
'End If
'WScript.Echo strGroup
If InStr(strGroup, lcase(Engineering_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\Engineering"
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "z:", "\\cscifs1\common"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(ISA_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\isa"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(IT_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\it"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(Accounting_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifinsrv\fingroup"
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "t:", "\\cscifinsrv\finance"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(Quality_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\quality"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(Marketing_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\marketing"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(Human_Resource_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\hr"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(IPC_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\IPC"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(Purchasing_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\purchasing"
ElseIf InStr(strGroup, lcase(MfgEng_Group)) Then
objNetwork.MapNetworkDrive "s:", "\\cscifs1\Engineering"
End If
WScript.Echo "The script has ended"
WScript.Quit
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.