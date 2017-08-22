Search

After Hours

General discussion

Gravatar

What laptops do you recommend me in 2018?

By blackmarch103 ·
Tags: Off Topic
So I'm a 2D videogame developer, but I also edit videos and do light gaming. I'm looking for maybe 16GB, SSD if possible and moderately good portability, but it's not a priority.

My budget:

£1000
€1126
$1395

Hopefully you are familiar with one of those 3 currencies. I'm looking for a laptop I'll be using for a few years.
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to After Hours Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums