Use Images from unrestricted sites without any copywrite
Hi
Do never use the images directly from the google because you may get trapped in copywrite issue. Google has restricted its images from the direct download as well and some of the images are linked with Pinterest as well So, I suggest not to try this if you are planning to create page on Facebook. I can suggest you some of the sites from where you can download the images for free.
1. pixabay.com
2.www.pexels.com
3.www.freepik.com
From these sites, you can download the images and design it as per your need in "www.canva.com"
Hope this will help you out to be good social media specialist!
Regards
Selvi
What photos to post from a facebook page?
Thanks Selvi,
for this info. was helpful
