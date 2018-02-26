Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

What would you call this role?

By LFCNZ ·
Basically I haven't been enjoying my current role so I have been trying to identify the things I like and wanted to try and find a role with the following.

Hardware Focus rather than software - Racking servers, desktop laptop builds, Moves Adds Changes, Break Fix in a Windows environment, not in the office all day, datacenter work would be good.

What would you call the above role?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

6 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Possibly

by NexS In reply to What would you call this ...

Something like a vendor support officer.. or something? Maybe..

gravatar
Collapse -

I would call that

by santeewelding In reply to What would you call this ...

Hide under a rock.

gravatar
Collapse -

Whys that?

by LFCNZ In reply to I would call that

Why would you say that?

gravatar
Collapse -

If you have to ask

by santeewelding In reply to Whys that?

There's no telling you.

gravatar
Collapse -

Ok thanks for you input

by LFCNZ In reply to If you have to ask

It has been enlightening!

gravatar
Collapse -

I doubt such.

by santeewelding In reply to Ok thanks for you input
Back to Networks Forum
6 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums