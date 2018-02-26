Search

Networks

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

By Panther007 ·
I was trying to find out how does the uplink port differ from that of a regular port on the back of the hub? Why is it used? When is it used?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

by LiQuiDKeWL In reply to What's different about an ...

An uplink port allows you to connect 2 hubs together to increase the size of the network you want to work with, with a standard UTP cable. It is designed so you don't have to use a cross over cable from a normal port of one hub to another normal port of another hub, and therefore reducing the number of ports by 2.

Cheers ....

gravatar
Collapse -

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

by Panther007 In reply to What's different about an ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

by Some Guy in Seattle In reply to What's different about an ...

On an ethernet cable one pair of wires is used for transmit, one for receive (this is on 10/100Mb links, 2 pairs each for Gb ethernet). If you have two like devices attached together then the transmit at receive pairs will face each other and prohibit communications. To fix that you would need a crossover cable which would swap the pairs on each end of the cable to make the transmit/receive pairs match up. Or, to make it easier for maintenance, a lot of hardware companies are adding uplink ports to give the user the option. Sometimes these ports are labeled with a || or X symbol to denote straight-through (||) or crossover (X).

Hope that helps -

gravatar
Collapse -

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

by Panther007 In reply to What's different about an ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

by McKayTech In reply to What's different about an ...

In addition to the points already mentioned as far as not needing a crossover cable, etc., the uplink port might have different speed characteristics than the standard ports. For example, on our Catalyst1700 switches, the uplink port is 100/full duplex capable while the standard ports are 10BaseT. Or on our 3500 switches, the uplink ports are Gigabit and the standard ports are FastEthernet (100).

The other thing, just kind of as a Heads-Up, is that sometimes there is an uplink port and a standard port that are right next to each other and share the same circuit logic so you can use one or the other but not both. A couple times our network has ground to a halt because someone plugged a cable into each one.

paul

gravatar
Collapse -

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

by Panther007 In reply to What's different about an ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

What's different about an UPLINK PORT?

by Panther007 In reply to What's different about an ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Networks Forum
7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums