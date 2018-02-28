What's vista doing in the background?

Vista seems to like memory
I've noticed at idle Vista eats between 400mb and 500mb RAM. This is due to a couple of things, but the major thing is the pre-loader for various programs.
How to make Vista run faster?
http://articles.techrepublic.com.com/5100-10877_11-6153509.html
I'd also suggest having at least 2gb RAM and 80+gb HDD.
my pc is fine
ive got 1gb of ram, a 64bit athlon (3700), and an x1950 pro. The video card handles vista perfectly, and my games run great. I was more waondering what the heck my computer was doing.
Automated
I'm not sure but Vista has some automated services that runs in the background when the system is idle. Like for example the Disk Defragmenter it runs in low priority, and maybe updating the system index.
Such actions are normal to vista's automated system maintenance policy, it tries to perform jobs required to make the system stable and reliable even without user intervention.
Index may be the answer
Vista search is very fast but only because of the index program which lists everything on the computer and where it is. It works whenever your not working.
