when port up or down occur in CISCO Catalyst 2960

By ferozah ·
Hello.

i'm network engineer in SOUTH KOREA

i need to help

my ask is,

this log is what level?

syslog level is

Emergency
Alert
Critial
Error
Warning
Notice
Information
Debug

I want to know that when port up/donw log occur in CISCO 2960,

what log level show us


i will wait for your reply, Thank you

