Collapse -
informational
by robo_dev
"no logging event link-status" shuts that off on most Cisco stuff.
"no logging event link-status" shuts that off on most Cisco stuff.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
when port up or down occur in CISCO Catalyst 2960
i'm network engineer in SOUTH KOREA
i need to help
my ask is,
when port up or down occur in CISCO Catalyst 2960
this log is what level?
syslog level is
Emergency
Alert
Critial
Error
Warning
Notice
Information
Debug
I want to know that when port up/donw log occur in CISCO 2960,
what log level show us
i will wait for your reply, Thank you
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.