Where can I give permissions to the mail

By prabhakarm ·
I want to restrict the domain admins in such a way that they can't attach the mailbox through their mail client.Where can I do that in Microsoft Exchange Server 5.5..

Where can I give permissions to the mail

by yorkster In reply to Where can I give permissi ...

first select tools options from the admin console, then make sure under the permissions tab the show permissions for all objects is selected, then you can remove the admins permissions from each mailbox.

Where can I give permissions to the mail

by prabhakarm In reply to Where can I give permissi ...

Where can I give permissions to the mail

by ldemkovich In reply to Where can I give permissi ...

Word of caution, make sure that you do not remove the service account from the list of permissions. See this excellent article on Roles, Rights and permissions:

Q168753.

Where can I give permissions to the mail

by prabhakarm In reply to Where can I give permissi ...

Where can I give permissions to the mail

by joemcse In reply to Where can I give permissi ...

In Exchange Adminstrator with the Recipients container hightlighted, press ALT ENTER. Then remove their rights from the permissions tab. Make sure that the service account has rights.

Where can I give permissions to the mail

by prabhakarm In reply to Where can I give permissi ...

Where can I give permissions to the mail

by prabhakarm In reply to Where can I give permissi ...

