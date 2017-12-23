Where can I give permissions to the mail
first select tools options from the admin console, then make sure under the permissions tab the show permissions for all objects is selected, then you can remove the admins permissions from each mailbox.
Word of caution, make sure that you do not remove the service account from the list of permissions. See this excellent article on Roles, Rights and permissions:
Q168753.
In Exchange Adminstrator with the Recipients container hightlighted, press ALT ENTER. Then remove their rights from the permissions tab. Make sure that the service account has rights.
