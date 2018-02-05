Where my disk space revisited
I suspect that you just had a bad fdisk run.
I had a similar problem when I performed fdisk on a drive from within Windows 98.
What I did to fix it, was to boot from a startup floppy, delete the partition with fdisk, re-boot, and re-partition.
The only other casue that I can think of is that the drive was setup in the wrong mode when fdisk was run the first time.
Chas
Where my disk space revisited
clear the disk totally. Fdisk everything, and also fdisk the mbr (fdisk /mbr). Then try repartitioning and reformatting.
I had a problem similar to your with a 3gb fujitsu. I used it as a removable drive and it always saw 3gb until i loaded NT and converted to NTFS. From then on i could only ever see 2gb. I tried formatting the drive again and again. To this day its works fine as a 2gb. The bios sees it properly as a 3gb but you can never access it. If you fdisk and format for 3gb it appearsto work but then installations crash out and only see 2gb. Also i even tried setting bios parameters manually (as per the speces for the drive) to 3gb. Once booted up it would still never work properly.
In my case my drive has lost 1gb and i cant tell why.
Good Luck reclaiming space!
Where my disk space revisited
where's the drive space
I feel I should know this, but can't remember.
I have a Quantum 30Gb HDU which is recognized by the BIOS as such. The unit has a single 30Gb partition, as reported by both Fdisk and PartitionMagic. But the OS sees only 20Gb.
What am I overlooking. The drive has been configured FAT32 on a WinME system.
I have installed the unit into my XP machine for test and analysis. CHKDSK reports only 20Gb as does TreeSize and Windows Explorer.
Please, any clues.
Paul
PS. I have checked this drive in different systems with different OSes with the same result. It appears not to be a BIOS related issue.
The BIOS recognized the Manufacturer/Model ofthe unit. FDISK states it has a 30Gb partition. Strangely EasyRecovery Pro sees it as a 18.6Gb partition of "unknown format".
For more info check my added comments to my original post.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.